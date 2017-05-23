(LISTEN THURSDAY) NASA to Livestream First Science Results from Juno Mission to Jupiter

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
May 23, 2017

 

Maxresdefault (2)

 


Scientists from NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter will discuss their first in-depth science results in a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 25, when multiple papers with early findings will be published online by the journal Science and Geophysical Research Letters.

Juno launched on Aug. 5, 2011, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, and arrived in orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016. In its current exploration mission, Juno soars low over the planet's cloud tops, as close as about 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers). During these flybys, Juno probes beneath the obscuring cloud cover of Jupiter and studies its auroras to learn more about the planet's origins, structure, atmosphere and magnetosphere.

The teleconference participants are:

Diane Brown, program executive at NASA Headquarters in Washington

Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator at Southwest Research Institute

Jack Connerney, deputy principal investigator at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Heidi Becker, Juno radiation monitoring investigation lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Candy Hansen, Juno co-investigator at the Planetary Science Institute

 


LISTEN TO NASA  JUNO MISSION LIVESTREAM HERE

Visuals will be posted at the start of the event at NASA Juno Teleconference

The public may ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using #askNASA.

 

 

 

