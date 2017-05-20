Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"For Starships of the Future" --Astronomers Map Supermassive Black Holes in the Distant Universe
Astronomers on Alert --"Strangest Star in the Milky Way Dimming Again This Week" (WATCH Weekend 'Galaxy' Stream)

This Week's Top Space & NASA News --Weekend Feature

May 20, 2017

 

NASA-exoplanets-514399

 


Exploring the Atmosphere of Earth-Like Planet Proxima b and Its Potential for Life --"Orbiting Our Closest Neighboring Star" (VIDEO)

Spacetime is "Constantly Moving, Similar to Waves in the Ocean"

Vast Magnetic Field Linking the Milky Way to Its Satellite Galaxies --"Observed for 1st Time"

"For Starships of the Future" --Astronomers Map Supermassive Black Holes in the Distant Universe

Greening of Antarctica --"Plant Life is Growing Rapidly Due to Climate Change"

Solar System Observed Similar to Ours During Its Late Heavy Bombardment Epoch

NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory Decodes Mystery Flashes of Light from Earth (WATCH Video)

Startalk Radio With Neil deGrasse Tyson --"The Power of Science Fiction"

Related articles
"A Galaxy of Earth-like Planets" --The Kepler Mission Revolution
Today's 'Galaxy' Insight --"Seeing the Future of the Universe"
"The Possibility of Ancient ET Life?" --Earth-Sized Planets Were Formed at Dawn of the Milky Way

Posted on May 20, 2017 at 07:46 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)