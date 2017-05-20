This Week's Top Space & NASA News --Weekend Feature
May 20, 2017
Exploring the Atmosphere of Earth-Like Planet Proxima b and Its Potential for Life --"Orbiting Our Closest Neighboring Star" (VIDEO)
Spacetime is "Constantly Moving, Similar to Waves in the Ocean"
Vast Magnetic Field Linking the Milky Way to Its Satellite Galaxies --"Observed for 1st Time"
"For Starships of the Future" --Astronomers Map Supermassive Black Holes in the Distant Universe
Greening of Antarctica --"Plant Life is Growing Rapidly Due to Climate Change"
Solar System Observed Similar to Ours During Its Late Heavy Bombardment Epoch
NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory Decodes Mystery Flashes of Light from Earth (WATCH Video)
Startalk Radio With Neil deGrasse Tyson --"The Power of Science Fiction"
Comments