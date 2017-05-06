This Week's Top Space & NASA Headlines --From "Extinct Technological Civilizations to New Exoplanet Discoveries"
"Cities on Venus" --Extinct Technological Life May Have Existed Eons Ago in Our Solar System
NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Poised For 2nd Dive Between Saturn and Its Rings --Into "The Big Empty"
"Disaster Sanctuaries" --Recovery of Life After Earth's Greatest Mass Extinction
NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Shown Diving Through Plumes of Saturn's Ocean-Moon Enceladus --"Milestone in Our Search for Habitable Worlds"
Discovery of Unusual Solar System--"Focus on Star Systems Not Just Individual Planets in Search for Life"
NASA Scientists Struggle With Mysteries of Dark Matter
"Sixty Earth-Like Planets in Habitable Zones within 32 Light-Years --Perhaps Many More"
Mysterious Glow Detected at the Heart of the Milky Way --"The Remnants of Ancient Stars or Dark Matter?"
