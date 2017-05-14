This Week's Space & NASA News Headlines --"From Search for Earth 2.0 to New Species of Early Human"
New Fast-Radio-Burst Phenomenon Baffles Astronomers --"Reveals a Previously Unknown Hole in the Milky Galaxy"
Newly Discovered TRAPPIST-1 Red-Dwarf Star System --"All Seven Planets Synchronize in Nearly Perfect Time, With Three in the Habitable Zone" (VIDEO)
'Cold War' Rages Over Inflationary, Expanding Theory of the Universe --"Does Not Meet the Standards of Real Science" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)
"In Search of Earth 2.0" --James Webb Space Telescope Will Focus 0n Exoplanet Atmospheres (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
Jupiter's Moon Europa Aligns With Io, the Volcanic Epicenter of Our Solar System --Reveals Colossal Molten-Lava Lake
Mysterious New Species of Human Discovered in Africa --"Homo naledi Raises Questions About How Humans Evolved" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)
