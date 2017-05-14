Home Archives Profile Subscribe
China Creates National Lab to Lead World in Brain-Like Artificial Intelligence

This Week's Space & NASA News Headlines --"From Search for Earth 2.0 to New Species of Early Human"

May 14, 2017

 

NASA-exoplanets-514399

 


New Fast-Radio-Burst Phenomenon Baffles Astronomers --"Reveals a Previously Unknown Hole in the Milky Galaxy"

Newly Discovered TRAPPIST-1 Red-Dwarf Star System --"All Seven Planets Synchronize in Nearly Perfect Time, With Three in the Habitable Zone" (VIDEO)

'Cold War' Rages Over Inflationary, Expanding Theory of the Universe --"Does Not Meet the Standards of Real Science" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

"In Search of Earth 2.0" --James Webb Space Telescope Will Focus 0n Exoplanet Atmospheres (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

Jupiter's Moon Europa Aligns With Io, the Volcanic Epicenter of Our Solar System --Reveals Colossal Molten-Lava Lake

Mysterious New Species of Human Discovered in Africa --"Homo naledi Raises Questions About How Humans Evolved" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

 

