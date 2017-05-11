Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Mysterious New Species of Human Discovered in Africa --"Homo naledi Raises Questions About How Humans Evolved" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)
'Cold War' Rages Over Inflationary, Expanding Theory of the Universe --"Does Not Meet the Standards of Real Science" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

NASA's Observatories Combine to Crack Open Secrets of the Crab Nebula and Its Ancient Pulsar

May 11, 2017

 

 

Nebula-16

 


Astronomers have produced a highly detailed image of the Crab Nebula, by combining data from telescopes spanning nearly the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves seen by the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) to the powerful X-ray glow as seen by the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory. And, in between that range of wavelengths, the Hubble Space Telescope's crisp visible-light view, and the infrared perspective of the Spitzer Space Telescope.

The Crab Nebula, the result of a bright supernova explosion seen by Chinese and other astronomers in the year 1054, is 6,500 light-years from Earth. At its center is a super-dense neutron star, rotating once every 33 milliseconds, shooting out rotating lighthouse-like beams of radio waves and light -- a pulsar (the bright dot at image center). The nebula's intricate shape is caused by a complex interplay of the pulsar, a fast-moving wind of particles coming from the pulsar, and material originally ejected by the supernova explosion and by the star itself before the explosion.

The  video below combines data from five different telescopes: the VLA (radio) in red; Spitzer Space Telescope (infrared) in yellow; Hubble Space Telescope (visible) in green; XMM-Newton (ultraviolet) in blue; and Chandra X-ray Observatory (X-ray) in purple.

 

 

The new VLA, Hubble, and Chandra observations all were made at nearly the same time in November of 2012. A team of scientists led by Gloria Dubner of the Institute of Astronomy and Physics (IAFE), the National Council of Scientific Research (CONICET), and the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina then made a thorough analysis of the newly revealed details in a quest to gain new insights into the complex physics of the object. They are reporting their findings in the Astrophysical Journal.

"Comparing these new images, made at different wavelengths, is providing us with a wealth of new detail about the Crab Nebula. Though the Crab has been studied extensively for years, we still have much to learn about it," Dubner said.

The Daily Galaxy via NASA/JPL

 

Related articles
NASA: "Black Holes are Dark Matter Concentrators"
Strange Rapidly Aging Star Observed --"Never Seen Before in Our Milky Way Galaxy"
NASA Scientists Struggle With Mysteries of Dark Matter
Colossal Wave Observed Rippling Through the Perseus Galaxy Cluster --"Twice the Size of the Milky Way" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
"Our Invisible Universe" --The Foamy Structure of Spacetime
NASA Mystery: Brilliant Flash from Deep Space Baffles Astronomers --"Unlike Any Ever Seen Before" (VIDEO)

Posted on May 11, 2017 at 05:55 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)