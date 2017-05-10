Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Jupiter's Moon Europa Aligns With Io, the Volcanic Epicenter of Our Solar System --Reveals Colossal Molten-Lava Lake

Mysterious New Species of Human Discovered in Africa --"Homo naledi Raises Questions About How Humans Evolved" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

May 10, 2017

 

Unnamed

 

When fossil hunters unveiled the remains of a mysterious and archaic new species of human in 2015 between 335,000 and 236,000 years old, making them far younger than many scientists had anticipated. If the dating is accurate, Homo naledi may have emerged about two million years ago but retained some of its more ancient features even as modern humans evolved.

The age of the bones, and their discovery in the Rising Star cave system on the edge of the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site near Johannesburg, has led Lee Berger, the lead scientist at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg to speculate that some ancient stone tools found in the region might have wrongly been attributed to Homo sapiens when they might actually be the work of Homo naledi, he said.

 

Since the fossils were first found deep inside a cave in South Africa the remnants of at least 18 Homo naledi, as the species is named have been unearthed. The most recent haul of bones, found in a cave chamber 100 metres from the first, includes a nearly complete adult "Neo" skull (which means “gift” in the local Sesotho language) shown below (John Hawks/Wits University).

 

 

“It means that this species of primitive hominid was actually around at the same time as Homo sapiens,” said Lee Berger, the lead scientist at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. “They are the healthiest dead things you’ll ever see."

 

8.Lesedi-and-Dinaledi-map

 

The Guardian reports that Homo naledi stood about 150cm tall fully grown and weighed about 45kg. But it is extraordinary for its mixture of ancient and modern features with a small brain and curved fingers that are well-adapted for climbing, but the wrists, hands, legs and feet are more like those found on Neanderthals or modern humans.

“I think the discovery of this second chamber adds to the idea that Homo naledi deliberately disposed of its dead in the deep underground chambers in the Rising Star cave system,” he said. “I can’t see any other way, other than them going into these remote chambers themselves and bringing bodies in.” To do that, he suspects, they were also able to control fire.

The Daily Galaxy via Scientific American and The Guardian 

Related articles
Rocky Planet with a 3-Day Orbit --"Only 21 Light-Years Away"
NASA's Virtual Planetary Laboratory --A New "Systems" Approach to the Search for Alien Life
"Our Early Solar System Harbored SuperEarths" (Weekend Feature)
"A Universe of Planets" --A Short History of NASA's Search for Life Beyond Our Solar System
NASA's Amazing Comet Hunter --"Nobody Dreamed We'd Approach 200 a Year"

Posted on May 10, 2017 at 08:43 PM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)