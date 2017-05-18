Light from Supernova Remnant Simeis 147 Reached Earth 40,000 Years Ago --During the Stone Age

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
May 18, 2017



NASA writes that t's easy to get lost following intricate filaments in this detailed image of faint supernova remnant Simeis 147, also known as as Sharpless 2-240 it goes by the popular nickname, the Spaghetti Nebula covering nearly 3 degrees or 6 full moons on the sky. That's about 150 light-years at the stellar debris cloud's estimated distance of 3,000 light-years.

The composite includes image data taken through narrow-band filters, enhancing the reddish emission from ionized hydrogen atoms to trace the shocked, glowing gas. The supernova remnant has an estimated age of about 40,000 years, meaning light from the massive stellar explosion first reached Earth 40,000 years ago, when anonymous modern humans were creating gorgeous cave art in western Australia.

 

But the expanding remnant is not the only aftermath. The cosmic catastrophe also left behind a spinning neutron star or pulsar, all that remains of the original star's core.

The Daily Galaxy via NASA APOD

Iamge credit: Daniel López / IAC



