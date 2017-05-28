Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"What Lies Beneath is Breathtaking!" --NASA Peers Below Jupiter's Clouds and Sees a Whole New Complex, Gigantic and Turbulent World
"A Strange Alien World" --NASA's Newly Released Juno Flyby Photos of Jupiter

Last Week's Top Space & NASA Headlines --"From Strange Signals from Alien Worlds to Day the Dinosaurs Died"

FRB's --"Strange Signals from Alien Worlds" (WATCH)

Hyper-Growth Galaxies from Early Universe --"Formed in Unusual Regions of the Cosmos"

NASA Reveals 'Stunning' Jupiter Juno-Mission Science Discoveries --"Swirling Polar Stmors the Size of Mars"


NASA Tracks Strange Supermassive Black Hole Moving Away From Elliptical Galaxy's Center (VIDEO)

"The Day the Dinosaurs Died" -- Chicxulub Asteroid Impact Equivalent to 10 Billion Hiroshima Bombs Hit Worst Possible Place on Earth (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy'Stream)

"Synestia" --A New Planet-Sized Object in the Cosmos Identified



