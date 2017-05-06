Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA/ESA: 'Warping Spacetime' --"Gravitational Fields of the Most Enormous Structures in the Cosmos Bound Together By Dark Matter"
This Week's Top Space & NASA Headlines --From "Extinct Technological Civilizations to New Exoplanet Discoveries"

Earth's Fate --"May Be Determined This Century by One Species Alone – Ours" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

May 06, 2017

 

Maxresdefault

 

After 4.5 billion years of existence, Earth’s fate may be determined this century by one species alone – ours. The unintended consequences of powerful technologies like nuclear, biotech and artificial intelligence have created high cosmic stakes for our world.

“We need to deploy more expertise to address which long-term threats are credible versus which will stay science fiction – and to achieve a balance between precautionary policies and the benign exploitation of new technologies,” says cosmologist Martin Rees. “During this century our creative intelligence could trigger transitions from an Earth-based to a space-faring species and from biological to artificial intelligence – transitions that could inaugurate billions of years of post-human evolution even more marvelous than what has led to us.” Or, he points out, humans could trigger bio, cyber or environmental catastrophes instead.

 

 

Rees is a cosmologist and space scientist whose research interests include galaxy formation, active galactic nuclei, black holes, gamma-ray bursts, as well as speculative aspects of cosmology such as the multiverse. Based at the University of Cambridge, he has been director of the Institute of Astronomy, a research professor and master of Trinity College. He served as president of the Royal Society (the U.K.’s science academy) from 2005 to 2010, and in 2006 he was nominated to the House of Lords.

His awards and honors include the Gruber Prize in Cosmology, the Templeton Prize, and membership in the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the Russian Academy and the Pontifical Academy. He has served on many bodies connected with education, space research, arms control and international collaboration in science.

Among Rees’ books are “Our Final Hour: A Scientist's Warning: How Terror, Error, and Environmental Disaster Threaten Humankind’s Future in This Century – On Earth and Beyond,” “Before the Beginning – Our Universe and Others” and “Just Six Numbers: The Deep Forces That Shape the Universe.”

After writing “Our Final Hour,” Rees became concerned, as he puts it, “with the threats stemming from humanity’s ever-heavier ‘footprint’ on the global environment and with the runaway consequences of ever more powerful technologies.” These concerns led him to co-found the Centre for the Study of Existential Risks at Cambridge.

The Daily Galaxy via Carl Sagan Institute

Image credit: hdimages.org

Related articles
Today's 'Galaxy' Insight --"Intervals of Life in the Cosmos"
Friday's 'Galaxy' Insight --"Why the Universe Exists"
"Alien Life and Intelligence Exists Beyond Our Solar System in Forms We Can’t Conceive" --An Interview With Britain's Top Astronomer (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)
Stephen Hawking on the Possibility of Non-Carbon-Based Extraterrestrial Life
Wednesday's 'Galaxy' Insight --"Cosmic Connection"

Posted on May 06, 2017 at 06:37 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)