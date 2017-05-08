Home Archives Profile Subscribe
China Advances Probes to Explore Far Side of the Moon and Lunar Poles --"A Significant Innovation in Human History"
World's Biggest Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beams First Light! --"More Than 27,000 Light Flashes Per Second"

Early Earth Was 'Like a Book with Its First Chapter Ripped Out'--"Almost Entirely Under Water"

May 08, 2017

 

Post - December 2012 (7)

 

"The history of the Earth is like a book with its first chapter ripped out with no surviving rocks from the very early period, but we've used these trace elements of zircon to build a profile of the world at that time," said Antony Burnham from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences. "Our research indicates there were no mountains and continental collisions during Earth's first 700 million years or more of existence - it was a much more quiet and dull place. "Our findings also showed that there are strong similarities with zircon from the types of rocks that predominated for the following 1.5 billion years, suggesting that it took the Earth a long time to evolve into the planet that we know today."

Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) say the early Earth was likely to be barren, flat and almost entirely under water with a few small islands, following their analysis of tiny mineral grains as old as 4.4 billion years. Lead researcher Burnham said the team studied zircon mineral grains that were preserved in sandstone rocks in the Jack Hills of Western Australia and which were the oldest fragments of the Earth ever found.

Burnham said the zircon grains that eroded out of the oldest rocks were like skin cells found at a crime scene.
"We used the granites of southeast Australia to decipher the link between zircon composition and magma type, and built a picture of what those missing rocks were," he said.

The first known form of life emerged some time later, around 3.8 billion years ago. Dr Burnham said the zircon formed by melting older igneous rocks rather than sediments. "Sediment melting is characteristic of major continental collisions, such as the Himalayas, so it appears that such events did not occur during these early stages of Earth's history," he said.

Dr Burnham said scientists in the field were able to build on each other's work to gain a better understanding of early Earth. "The samples of zircon from Jack Hills have been collected over the course of several decades by many people, while chemical analyses carried out by an ANU research group 20 years ago have proved invaluable," he said.

The study, 'Formation of Hadean granites by melting of igneous crust', is published in Nature Geoscience. Journalists can receive a copy of the research paper, upon request.

The Daily Galaxy via Australian National University

Related articles
"The Habitable Planet Sweet Spot" --Kepler Mission Yields Eight Candidates
Climate Change Impact--A 3-D Look at the Planet's Mountain Ranges
Origins of Life On Earth & Beyond --"From Matter to Living Biology" (Weekend Feature)

Posted on May 08, 2017 at 03:00 AM | | Comments (1)

| | |

Comments

The Jack Hills are in Western Australia near the
Indian Ocean. Not in Southeastern Australia or Southwestern Australia or any other place the editor might imagine.

Posted by: usexpat | May 08, 2017 at 12:33 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)