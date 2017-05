Artificial intelligence (AI) wreaks havoc over the science fiction world once again in Alien: Covenant. Ridley Scott and actor Michael Fassbender talk to science journalist Tereza Pultarova about the pros and cons of developing AI in today’s society.

Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant" is a new chapter in his groundbreaking "Alien" franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.