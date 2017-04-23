"We Have No Planet B!" --World's Scientists March On Earth Day to Fight 'Alternative Facts' (WATCH Video)
April 23, 2017
Thousands of people joined a global March for Science on Saturday with Washington the epicenter of a movement to fight against what many see as an "assault on facts" by populist politicians. The movement was echoed in hundreds of events across the United States and around the world, from Sydney to Accra. U.S. President Donald Trump himself passed dozens of protesters on his way to visit wounded soldiers at a military hospital. "Stop denying the earth is dying," one sign visible from Trump's motorcade read.
"We have no Planet B," read one of the signs. Many demonstrators sported "Keep Our Science Great" caps as they arrived from around the country on Earth Day to highlight the importance of science to daily lives.
Protesters marched to the US Capitol to carry their pro-science message.
"Science is political but it is not partisan. Science serves all of us. Together we can—dare I say it—save the world! Let's march!" declared a television personality, Bill Nye the Science Guy, who currently heads the Planetary Society.
At a time when the Earth has marked three consecutive years of record-breaking heat, and ice is melting at an unprecedented rate at the poles, risking massive sea level rise in the decades ahead, some marchers said it was more important than ever for scientists to communicate and work toward solutions to curb fossil fuel emissions.
"Ditch the jargon," advised Tyler DeWitt, the star of a popular YouTube show on science. "Make it understandable. Make people care. Talk to them, not at them. We cannot complain about slashed funding if we can't tell taxpayers why science matters."
Organizers stressed the protest was non-partisan. But concerns about the challenges to the role of science in society have spiked under Trump's presidency. He has proposed deep cuts in funding for scientific research, elevated opponents of climate pacts and environmental regulations to cabinet-level positions, and drawn support from conservative Christians who challenge the teaching of evolution in US schools.
"If this president has his way, science is in danger but I think there will be a lot of resistance from Congress," said Elisabeth Johnston, a retired biologist.
Trump issued a statement defending his administration's policies as aimed at protecting the environment "without harming America's working families."
"I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter!" the Republican president said in a tweet, without acknowledging the massive crowds of marchers.
In London, hundreds of people marched from the Science Museum to the Houses of Parliament, holding signs with messages like "Science is Sexy" and "Less Invasions, More Equations."
The London rally was attended by actor Peter Capaldi, who plays TV's time-travelling hero of science, Dr Who. In Ghana, organizers used the day for a teach-in at a beachside hotel in Accra about environmental issues of local concern such as the impact of plastic waste on the environment.
"It's killing our fish, we have flooding in our communities, we have a rise of environmental diseases," said Cordie Aziz, an American activist involved in plastics recycling.
Vocal protesters in Sydney wearing white lab coats called on politicians to support the scientific community. "We need thinkers not deniers," read one banner.
Demonstrators turned out across Australia, in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and other cities, as well as Wellington and Auckland in New Zealand.
"In this day and age, there's so much fake news and alternate facts going around that it's important to remember that science is what has built the society we know today," Parissa Zand, who was at the Sydney march with her molecular biologist mother, told AFP.
Protestors in major university cities in Europe posted pictures on Twitter of marches in Bonn, Helsinki, Munich and Stockholm.
In Paris, a banner in French read: "We are the resistance against the orange menace in Washington! Defend science!" Other rallies were scheduled in Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria and South Korea.
"Seeing the assault on fact-based thinking, scientists are energized," Paul Hanle, chief executive officer of Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists, wrote in an op-ed this week.
Scientists "are not famous for their camaraderie," said professor of carbon management at the University of Edinburgh, David Reay. "We are trained to question, criticize and, where needed, contest each other's work.
"That we are now marching together is testament to just how threatened our disparate community feels."
The Daily Galaxy via © 2017 AFP
The greatest danger to the Earth is spending resources on BS. Well that and an excess of Libtards. Guess the two go together.
Posted by: usexpat | April 23, 2017 at 12:08 PM
I am an environmentalist and a conservative. Story after story detailing the bad data and poor scientific methods of our most outspoken climate alarmists have caused me to conclude that claims of man-made climate change are more political statements than scientific fact. Plenty of very well qualified climatologists (e.g., Dr. Roy Spencer) dispute the ardent claims by the self-described "consensus." Moreover, the proposals to address climate change that have been put forth do almost nothing to lower global temperatures. Nor do the most potentially damaging heavily populated countries take any action. China, alone, has over 1300 coal-fired power plants and continue to build them at a break-neck pace. India, too, does nothing to curb their consumption. The scientific community, wholly funded by tax dollars or university grants, seems much more concerned about the flow of cash than scientific accuracy. Nor do they seem the least bit concerned with the daily demands of life, striking any rational balance, or presenting facts. It's all "my way or the highway" with this crowd. Disagree, or even express concerns, and you are a fool. No thank you.
Posted by: jbob | April 23, 2017 at 02:32 PM
On a lighter, less politically-charged note, Proxima B is only 4 light years away. I guess if we really needed to, we could get there
Posted by: Daniel | April 23, 2017 at 04:23 PM
I like the last bit, "We are trained to question, criticize and, where needed, contest each other's work." but they need to add, "with the exception of climate change. We are not now or ever allowed to question climate change."
Posted by: Turkey Vulture | April 23, 2017 at 06:06 PM
Wow, "Daily Galaxy."
You seem to attract a host of climate deniers like Nazis to a Trump rally.
Just what is in your poisoned brew that seems to do that? Are you on some bizarre Alt-right's mailing list?
Posted by: Durknit Pentex | April 23, 2017 at 08:52 PM