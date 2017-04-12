(WATCH) NASA TV to Livestream "New Discoveries On Ocean Worlds Beyond Earth" at Thursday News Conference
April 12, 2017
NASA will discuss new results about ocean worlds in our solar system from the agency’s Cassini spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope during a news briefing 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 13. The event, to be held at the James Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in Washington, will include remote participation from experts across the country.
These new discoveries will help inform future ocean world exploration -- including NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission planned for launch in the 2020s -- and the broader search for life beyond Earth.
The news briefing participants will be:
Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington
Jim Green, director, Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters
Mary Voytek, astrobiology senior scientist at NASA Headquarters
Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California
Hunter Waite, Cassini Ion and Neutral Mass Spectrometer team lead at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)
Chris Glein, Cassini INMS team associate at SwRI
William Sparks, astronomer with the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore
The Daily Galaxy via http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv
This is great news! I can't wait to hear about the different findings NASA has discovered throughout this journey. I will be tuning in tomorrow!!
Posted by: Larissa | April 12, 2017 at 10:03 AM