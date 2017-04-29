Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Completes 1st Dive Through Gap Between Saturn and Rings --"Beams Back Images of a Colossal Swirling Storm" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

This Week's Top Space & NASA Headlines --"From Saturn's Mysteries to a Sign of Another Universe"

April 29, 2017

 

'Cold Spot' of the Cosmos Billions of Light Years Across --"Was Caused By a Collision With Another Universe"

"Mystery of Instant Life" Microbes Appear Out of Nowhere To Colonize a Volcano Eruption

Bubble of Spacetime --"A 'Time Machine' That Moves Greater Than Speed of Light Allowing It to Travel Back and Forward in Time"

Scientists Search for Amino Acids That Might Form the Basis of Extraterrestrial Life --"May Be Different Than Those On Earth"

Newly Discovered 'Ice Planet' --"Helps NASA Understand Distribution of Planets in Milky Way's Disk vs Center"

NASA's Unified Theory of Solar Eruptions --"From Small Bursts to Giant Clouds of Plasma Blown into Space" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

New NASA Technology --"One of Earth's Largest Volcanoes Helps Set the Stage for Human Exploration of Other Worlds"

"Journey's End" --NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Heading Towards It's "End-of-Mission" Death Plunge Through Saturn's Rings (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

