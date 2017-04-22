Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA's Earth Observatory Tracks Mount Etna's Violent April Eruption

This Week's Top Space & NASA Headlines --"Alien Water Worlds to Cassini's Final Titan Flyby"

April 22, 2017

 

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c8eff25b970b-800wi
 

 

 

Alien Water Worlds --"Most Habitable Planets May Have Oceans Spanning 90% of Their Surface"

"Beyond Carbon" --Life in the Universe (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

Earth-Impacting Asteroids --For the 1st Time, Scientists Rank Seven Most Threatening Effect

NASA's Search For Habitable Ecosystems --"Reverse Engineering Europa" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

Cassini Spacecraft's Final Flyby This Weekend of Saturn's Titan --Search for "Magic Island"

2020 Mars Mission: Map of Landing Site High on NASA's List --"Reveals a Time of Profound Environmental Change on Mars"

Puzzle of Saturn's "Great White Spots" Solved --"Water was the Missing Piece"
Unexplained Red Arcs Observed on Saturn's Moon Tethys
NASA to Reveal New Discoveries About Oceans Beyond Earth Thursday
Saturn's Enceladus --"Does It Have a Deep Biosphere?

