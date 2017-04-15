This Week's Top NASA & Space Headlines (Weekend Feature)
April 15, 2017
Amazing Jupiter Discovery: Astronomers Observe a 'Great Cold Spot' --"May Have Existed for Thousands of Years"
For First Time We Have the Technology to Observe Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole -- "Can Spot a Golf Ball On the Moon"
Far Beyond Pluto --"Journey to a Region Surprisingly Rich with Planetary Bodies"
NASA's Extraterrestrial Oceanography --"Hydrothermal Activity On Saturn's Enceladus Similar to That in Earth's Oceans"
CERN's Large Hadron Collider --"Has Awakened from 'Hibernation' To Renew Search for New Dimensions, Gravitons, and Tiny Black Holes"
NASA's "Ocean Worlds" Discovery --Reveals Giant Geysers of Saturn's Moon Enceladus as Prime Potential Life Habitat (WATCH Video)
NASA: "An Earth-Size Water World Orbiting Two Suns Could Support Life"
