Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Alien Water Worlds --"Most Habitable Planets May Have Oceans Spanning 90% of Their Surface"

The Mystery of the Milky Way --WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream

April 20, 2017

 

14191252101_56535ed8b0_b

 

"The Mystery of the Milky Way," chronicles the history of telescopes, from Galileo's refractor to Newton's reflector and beyond. It looks at key discoveries, such as those made by William Herschel and his sister Caroline, including the discovery of the planet Uranus. The documentary also looks at recent missions: the voyage of the Cassini spacecraft to Saturn, the Kepler telescope's search for planets beyond our solar system, and the Herschel Space Observatory's examination of the Milky Way, which is so large that it would take 100,000 years traveling at the speed of light to cross from one edge to the other.

 

 



Related articles
"Search for Double Sunsets" --The Undetected Planets of the Milky Way's Binary Stars
Peering into the Milky Way's Past --Our Sun was a Late Bloomer (Weekend Feature)
Saturn's 'UFO' Moons
The Man Behind the Kepler Mission --"Re-imagining the Possibilities for Life in the Milky Way"

Posted on April 20, 2017 at 07:36 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)