USA's Space Race Revealed: "The Secret Reason for Creating NASA" (Startalk Radio with Neil deGrasse Tyson)

New Discovery --"Potentially Doubles the Number of Supermassive Black Holes in the Universe"
April 18, 2017

 

Sputnik, Apollo, JFK, LBJ, Gagarin, Laika, von Braun. You know the speeches: “…We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, …” But do you know the reality? Find out when astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews Prof. John Logsdon, an expert in the history of space exploration.


You’ll learn Eisenhower’s secret reason for starting NASA, why JFK offered to explore space jointly with the Russians, and how “Operation Paperclip” helped us win the Space Race… and the Arms Race.

Find out why the Apollo program ended early and why NASA retired the Space Shuttle but the Soyuz is still going strong. Plus, Neil’s favorite moment in the US space program and a history lesson “through the lens of Chuck Nice.”

