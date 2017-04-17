Home Archives Profile Subscribe
BBC Radio --Einstein's Brain (LISTEN Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
Dark Matter Particles That Make Up All Galaxy Halos --"Are Like a Swarm of Bees, Moving Chaotically"

"Trail from Hydrogen Could Lead to Life" --Saturn's Enceladus (LISTEN --NPR Science)

April 17, 2017

 

Enceladus02


New NASA research from the Cassini mission has found new excitement on one of Saturn’s moons: plumes of vapor emerging from Enceladus contain large amounts of molecular hydrogen. More importantly, this hydrogen seems to be the product of hydrothermal activity in the moon’s ocean…and is a strong hint that the moon has conditions favorable to microbial life.

Scott Bolton, a co-investigator for the Cassini mission and co-author on the research, explains why the trail from hydrogen could lead to life, and his hopes for future missions to ocean worlds like Enceladus and Jupiter’s Europa.

 

LISTEN HERE

This graphic illustrates how scientists on NASA’s Cassini mission think water interacts with rock at the bottom of the ocean of Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus, producing hydrogen gas. Credit: NASA

 

Enceladus_nasa_1492148250769

 

Related articles
Saturn's Enceladus --"Does It Have a Deep Biosphere?
NASA: "The Milky Way and Universe is Awash in Water"
NASA's Extraterrestrial Oceanography --"Hydrothermal Activity On Saturn's Enceladus Similar to That in Earth's Oceans" - The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel
Saturn's Titan: "A Fascinating and Evolving World"

Posted on April 17, 2017 at 08:48 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)