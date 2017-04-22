Home Archives Profile Subscribe
World's Scientists See Antarctica's Biodiversity Threatened (WATCH Video)
This Week's Top Space & NASA Headlines --"Alien Water Worlds to Cassini's Final Titan Flyby"

NASA's Earth Observatory Tracks Mount Etna's Violent April Eruption

April 22, 2017

 

Mount_etna (1)

 


On April 10, Italy’s Mount Etna unleashed a sudden and violent eruption (called a paroxysmal episode,) for the third time in 2011. According to the Instituto Nazionale de Geofisica e Vulcanologie (INGV; National Institute of Geology and Volcanology), this episode included lava fountaining, a new lava flow from the collapse pit in the Southeast Crater, and ash and gas emissions. Wind carried the plume of ash to the southeast. Lava flowed down the side of the mountain, exploding at times as it struck snow on the side of the volcano. The episode was not particularly long-lived, however, and by evening much of the activity had subsided.

The Advanced Land Imager (ALI) on NASA’s Earth Observing-1 (EO-1) satellite captured this natural-color image of Etna on April 13, 2011. By this time, activity was quite mild, but the volcano’s recent activity was evident. The ash plume settled on the snow, painting a dark curved arc from the collapse pit down the slopes. The three-kilometer lava flow and the associated pyroclastic flows run eastward from the pit and through the snowfields.

 

Etna_ali_2011103 (1)

 

Mount Etna has one of the world’s longest documented history of eruptive activity, with historical references to its eruptions going back 3,500 years. More or less continuous activity comes from the complex of summit craters. The Southeast Crater is a fairly recent addition to the summit, forming in 1978. Lava has flowed down the mountainside in almost every direction at some point in modern times.

 

 

Image Credit: A volcanologist wearing a protective suit watches Etna erupt in 2000 (credit: Jeremy Bishop)

Related articles
A Pristine Extremophile Habitat? Lava Lake on Jupiter's Volcanic Moon, Io
The 1st Close-Up of a Lava Lake on Jupiter's Moon Io -The Volcanic Epicenter of the Solar System
"The Habitable Planet Sweet Spot" --Kepler Mission Yields Eight Candidates

Posted on April 22, 2017 at 07:50 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)