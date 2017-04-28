NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Completes 1st Dive Through Gap Between Saturn and Rings --"Beams Back Images of a Colossal Swirling Storm" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"No spacecraft has ever been this close to Saturn before," Earl Maize, Cassini project manager and a researcher at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, said in the statement. "We could only rely on predictions, based on our experience with Saturn's other rings, of what we thought this gap between the rings and Saturn would be like." The raw images, which began to stream back early this morning, indicating the probe had survived its journey, show intricate structures and a dark, swirling storm. which NASA called a "giant hurricane".

"Our closest look ever at #Saturn’s atmosphere and giant hurricane," NASA officials wrote in a Twitter post. During a Facebook Live event, researchers later confirmed that the dark storm was the center of the vortex at its pole, stretching 2,000 km across, or almost 1,500 miles.

These unprocessed images shows features in Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before. The view was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26, 2017.

The image shows below features in Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before. The view was captured by the Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26, 2017. Saturn's atmosphere is relatively cool and mostly made of hydrogen, and the pressure at Saturn's cloud tops is about the same as Earth's pressure at sea level, NASA reported. It hosts layers of clouds and that huge, spinning hexagon-shaped storm on its north pole, as well as more temporary storms that streak across the planet's surface. (One was nearly as wide as Earth.) It also hosts winds among the fastest in the solar system — NASA's Voyager missions, which passed Saturn in 1980 and 1981, measured winds at more than 1,100 mph (1,800 kph).

Unsolved mysteries of Saturn remain to be determined: the exact length of its day and internal structure, as well as the exact composition and age of its rings, which could become clear over the course of Cassini's explorations.

The spacecraft flew through the ring plane at 77,000 mph (124,000 kph) relative to the planet, and at that speed tiny particles could have posed a large threat to its sensitive instruments without the shielding. The rest of Cassini's unprocessed photos from the crossing are available online, along with more than 380,000 images documenting the spacecraft's journey, starting months before it arrived at Saturn in 2004

See highlights from the scene at JPL on April 26-27, 2017, and some of the first raw images the spacecraft sent back from its closest-ever look at Saturn’s atmosphere.

Launched in 1997, Cassini arrived at Saturn in 2004. Following its last close flyby of the large moon Titan on April 21 PDT (April 22 EDT), Cassini began what mission planners are calling its "Grand Finale." During this final chapter, Cassini loops Saturn approximately once per week, making a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet. Data from this first dive will help engineers understand if and how they will need to protect the spacecraft on its future ring-plane crossings. The spacecraft is on a trajectory that will eventually plunge into Saturn's atmosphere -- and end Cassini's mission -- on Sept. 15, 2017.



