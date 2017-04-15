NASA Documentary --"Oceans Worlds of the Solar System" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
April 15, 2017
Two veteran NASA missions are providing new details about icy, ocean-bearing moons of Jupiter and Saturn, further heightening the scientific interest of these and other "ocean worlds" in our solar system and beyond. The findings are presented the video by researchers with NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn and Hubble Space Telescope.
Image credit Top of Page: Artist impression by Michael Carroll
Enceladus, with geysers erupting at the right in the foreground. Credit: Michael Carroll
