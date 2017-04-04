Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"Two Ancient Sites on Mars Where Water Flourished" --Selected For ESA's ExoMars Landing
LISTEN --"Is Human Consciousness an Illusion?" BBC iPlayer Radio

Daniel Dennett has never been one to swallow accepted wisdom undigested. As a student he happily sought to undermine the work of his supervisor, Willard Quine. Only one of the most respected figures in 20th century philosophy, a thinker eminent enough to appear on US postage stamps. Later in Oxford, he became frustrated by his fellow philosophers' utter lack of interest in how our brains worked and was delighted when a medical friend introduced him to neurons.

LISTEN HERE

And so began an intellectual quest to understand the human mind that spans five decades. He has always believed that our minds are machines. And anyone who disagrees lacks imagination, he says. Reading The Selfish Gene by Richard Dawkins introduced him to the power of Darwin's theory of evolution. And he has, perhaps, taken Darwinism further than anyone, seeking to explain how we evolved from uncomprehending bacteria to highly intelligent human beings.

We know we evolved from chimpanzees. And that we share 99 % of our DNA with our closest animal relatives. So why would poetry, ethics, science and literature be somehow cut-off or insulated from our underlying biology? "You've given this much ground. Think about giving a little bit more".

Comments

Consciousness is that faculty which perceives that which exists. It's that simple.

That is the definition of consciousness. However, mystics, faithists, and the whole spectrum of professional shrinks prefer to leave consciousness UNdefined. Why do you suppose this is?

Posted by: Citizen Quasar | April 04, 2017 at 06:44 AM

Or rather consciousness is that faculty that perceives it perceives that which exists.

Posted by: William Evans | April 04, 2017 at 08:15 AM

He needs to learn to accept that not everyone believes his stupid views and that it's not due to a lack of imagination. Does he think that he's the greatest person to have ever lived and that we should blindly believe everything that he says? NO THANK YOU.

Posted by: Miara | April 04, 2017 at 09:07 AM

