Ocean Jellies Now Recognized as Earth's Earliest Animal Species
"A First!" --Astronomers Observe a Supernova Collapse in Real Time

Last Week's Top NASA & Space Headlines --"Mystery of Black Hole Mergers to Seeds of Life in the Cosmos"

April 10, 2017

 

Mystery of Gravitational-Wave Astrophysics --"How Two Black Holes Can Come Together and Merge"

Hubble Zooms in on Giant Jupiter to Study Changes in Its Atmosphere --"Great Red Spot is Shrinking"

"Seeding the Cosmos for Life" --Violent and Explosive Star Birth Captured in the Orion Molecular Cloud

Recent Volcanic Eruptions in Hawaii and Samoa --Yield "Fingerprints" of Conditions that Existed Shortly After Earth Formed

First Detection of a Super-Earth Atmosphere --"Big Step Toward Detection of Life On an Alien Planet"

"RNA Trumps DNA" --In the Evolution of Earth's Smartest "Alien" Species

