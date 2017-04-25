Home Archives Profile Subscribe
New NASA Discovery --"Our Sun and Planets Surrounded by a Gigantic Round Magnetic Field That Fills the Solar System"

"Journey's End" --NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Heading Towards Its "End-of-Mission" Death Plunge Through Saturn's Rings (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

April 25, 2017

 

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b8d2438b6a970c-800wi

 


On April 21, the spacecraft made its final close approach to Saturn’s moon Titan and will now begin its last set of 22 orbits around Saturn until it takes its death plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere right on September 15. After the close approach that gave us Cassini’s last image of Earth, the craft sent images and data back to earth for scientists to study the hydrocarbon seas and lakes on Titan’s north polar region.

The gravity from Titan set Cassini up for its Grand Finale: on April 26 the spacecraft will start a series of dives between the rings before its final death plunge.

 

 

 

The final chapter in a remarkable mission of exploration and discovery, Cassini's Grand Finale is in many ways like a brand new mission. Twenty-two times, NASA's Cassini spacecraft will dive through the unexplored space between Saturn and its rings. What we learn from these ultra-close passes over the planet could be some of the most exciting revelations ever returned by the long-lived spacecraft. The video abovetells the story of Cassini's final, daring assignment and looks back at what the mission has accomplished.

“With this flyby we’re committed to the Grand Finale,” Earl Maize, Cassini project manager at JPL, said in a press release. “The spacecraft is now on a ballistic path, so that even if we were to forgo future small course adjustments using thrusters, we would still enter Saturn’s atmosphere on Sept. 15 no matter what.”

Cassini will be out of contact during the dive, but will make radio contact with Earth the next day, when scientists expect the images and data to start coming in.

The Daily Galaxy via NASA/JPL

Related articles
Unexplained Red Arcs Observed on Saturn's Moon Tethys
Saturn's Enceladus --"Does It Have a Deep Biosphere?
Close Up View of Saturn's Strange Moon Hyperion

Posted on April 25, 2017 at 07:18 AM | | Comments (1)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)