Fabric of the Cosmos --"Much of What We Think About the Universe is Wrong" (WATCH Documentary)

April 19, 2017

 

Episode One of The Fabric of the Cosmos, a four-hour series based on the book by renowned physicist Brian Greene, professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University and the co-founder of the World Science Festival, who takes us to the frontiers of physics to see how scientists are piecing together the most complete picture yet of space, time, and the universe.

With each step, audiences will discover that just beneath the surface of our everyday experience lies a world we'd hardly recognize - a startling world far stranger and more wondrous than anyone expected.

Brian Greene is going to let you in on a secret: We've all been deceived. Our perceptions of time and space have led us astray.

 

 

Much of what we thought we knew about our universe - that the past has already happened and the future is yet to be, that space is just an empty void, that our universe is the only universe that exists - just might be wrong.

Interweaving provocative theories, experiments, and stories with crystal-clear explanations and imaginative metaphors, The Fabric of the Cosmos is one of the most compelling, visual, and comprehensive pictures of modern physics.

