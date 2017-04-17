Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Last Week's Top Space & NASA Headlines --(Text & Video)
"Trail from Hydrogen Could Lead to Life" --Saturn's Enceladus (LISTEN --NPR Science)

BBC Radio --Einstein's Brain (LISTEN Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

April 17, 2017

 

P01l7xx5

 

Einstein's Brain focuses on how advances in neurology have influenced our understanding of human's as 'neurochemical selves'. Examining the recent trend to explain every aspect of personality by underlying brain processes, BBC's Geoff Bunn highlights how disciplines from aesthetics to sociology have felt the impact of neuroscience.

He acknowledges the benefits supplied by MRI scanning but points out the flaws in promoting an understanding of humanity based entirely on analysis of the brain. If the dissection of Einstein's brain were all we had to go on, we wouldn't know much about the famous physicist's life and character.

LISTEN HERE

Related articles
Rocky Planet with a 3-Day Orbit --"Only 21 Light-Years Away"
NASA's Virtual Planetary Laboratory --A New "Systems" Approach to the Search for Alien Life
"Our Early Solar System Harbored SuperEarths" (Weekend Feature)

Posted on April 17, 2017 at 08:14 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)