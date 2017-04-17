BBC Radio --Einstein's Brain (LISTEN Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

Einstein's Brain focuses on how advances in neurology have influenced our understanding of human's as 'neurochemical selves'. Examining the recent trend to explain every aspect of personality by underlying brain processes, BBC's Geoff Bunn highlights how disciplines from aesthetics to sociology have felt the impact of neuroscience.

He acknowledges the benefits supplied by MRI scanning but points out the flaws in promoting an understanding of humanity based entirely on analysis of the brain. If the dissection of Einstein's brain were all we had to go on, we wouldn't know much about the famous physicist's life and character.

