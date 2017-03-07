StarTalk Radio --Neil deGrasse Tyson: "There Might Be More of Our Universe Beyond the Known Horizon"

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Fasten your interstellar seatbelt and flip your brain into overdrive. Neil deGrasse Tyson and co-host Godfrey are here to answer fan-submitted Cosmic Queries on the fabric of spacetime. Explore the edge of the known universe and whether there might be more unknown universe waiting beyond the horizon.

You’ll learn about the fascinating theory describing our universe as a 3-D holographic projection of another higher-dimensioned reality. You’ll hear why dark matter could be “gravitational bleeding” from another dimension and how it’s possible that the study of dark matter and dark energy will unlock the secrets to traveling backwards in time. Investigate the connections between dark matter, Newtonian physics, and Occam’s razor.

 

Neil also explains why the curvature of space is hard for us to see given that we are embedded in space itself. Find out about the Fermi paradox and the idea that extraterrestrial life might have already visited Earth and deemed life unintelligent. Discover more about Sir Isaac Newton: the problems Neil would ask him to solve today, how he invented calculus on a dare, and why Godfrey thinks he might be annoying to talk to in the modern era. All this, plus, a fan asks Neil, “How many physicists does it take to change a light bulb?” and his response is something you will not want to miss.


