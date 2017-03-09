Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA Astronomer -- "Consciousness Can Be Reproduced: We can Build a God" (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

China's "Hubble" --The Dark-Universe Telescope in Antarctica

March 09, 2017

 

PIA13616-640-640x350

 

 

 

Chinese astronomers have renewed their ambitious attempt to build two powerful telescopes at Dome A, the highest place in Antarctica. Professor Cui, Deputy Director of the Chinese Center for Antarctic Astronomy, said the two major telescopes would greatly assist the research of black holes and dark energy, as well as the origins of life and the universe, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Both Kunlun Dark Universe Telescope (KDUST), a 2.5-meter survey telescope, and Dome A Terahertz Explorer-5 (DATE5) were originally included in China’s 12th Five Year Plan (2011-2015) but funding has been difficult to secure. “The completion of KDUST would make up for China’s lack of a Hubble telescope […] By observing distant objects in infrared wavelengths, we could expect to achieve a breakthrough in the field of dark energy research,” added Professor Cui, an academic with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a National Party Congress deputy.

According to Nature, the 5-meter DATE5 would offer a view inside the dark clouds of dust and molecules where astronomers believe stars are forming,


Using optical and near-infrared light to detect planets similar to Earth outside the solar system, KDUST could also find clues related to the mystery of dark matter and dark energy, as well as how the first stars were formed.

Located at 4,093m above sea level, Antarctica’s Dome A, also known as Dome Argus, ice cap offers unparalleled conditions for stargazing because of its altitude and clean, bone-dry air, as well as reduced background noises for infrared observations.

South-pole-telescope

 

Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope took advantage of a giant cosmic magnifying glass to create one of the sharpest and most detailed maps of dark matter in the universe shown at the top of the page. Dark matter is an invisible and unknown substance that makes up the bulk of the universe's mass.

The astronomers used Hubble to chart the invisible matter in the massive galaxy cluster Abell 1689, located 2.2 billion light-years away. The cluster's gravity, the majority of which comes from dark matter, acts like a cosmic magnifying glass, bending and amplifying the light from distant galaxies behind it. This effect, called gravitational lensing, produces multiple, warped, and greatly magnified images of those galaxies, like the view in a funhouse mirror. By studying the distorted images, astronomers estimated the amount of dark matter within the cluster.

The Daily Galaxy via GB Times and 

Related articles
NASA: Searching for Alien Planets Far From Their Host Star
'Lost-in-Space' Galaxy --"Observed at the Edge of the Void"
"The Universe After Hubble" --NASA's James Webb Space Telescope: Revolutionizing Our Knowledge of the Cosmos (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)
Massive "Zombie" Galaxies --"Harbor Half of All Stars the Universe Ever Produced"
NASA's Hubble Telescope Observes a Comet 100,000-Times Larger Than Halley's - The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel
Hubble Frontier Fields --"Yields the Highest-Resolution Map of the Dark, Unseen Mass of the Cosmos" - The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel

Posted on March 09, 2017 at 08:46 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)