Hubble Frontier Fields --"Yields the Highest-Resolution Map of the Dark, Unseen Mass of the Cosmos"

"The Universe After Hubble" --NASA's James Webb Space Telescope: Revolutionizing Our Knowledge of the Cosmos (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

March 02, 2017

 

Gallery-webb-telescope_0

 

The Hubble Space Telescope has completely revolutionized our understanding of the universe, and has become a beloved icon of popular culture. Watch NASA's Amber Straughn provide an update on the progress of building the world’s largest-yet space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, and give an overview of the astronomical questions we hope to answer with Webb. These questions get to the heart of what it means to be human: Where did we come from? How did we get here? Are we alone?

An astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD, Straughn is a member of the James Webb Space Telescope Project Science Team and serves as the Associate Director of the Astrophysics Science Division. Her research examines how galaxy interactions, supermassive black holes, stars, and gas inflows/outflows affect the growth and evolution of galaxies.

 


As revolutionary as Hubble has been, we have pushed it to its scientific limits in many ways. Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, has been in the works for almost two decades and is scheduled to launch in late 2018. It will be 100 times more powerful than Hubble.

In addition to research, Straughn is actively involved in science communications activities, including speaking at schools, astronomy clubs, museums, and research societies. She has appeared on numerous TV programs, done many live television interviews and media features for NASA, and has appeared on The Discovery Channel, The Science Channel, PBS NOVA, NatGeo, BBC, the History Channel, Spike TV, and in the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon “Hubble Gotchu” segment.

The Daily Galaxy via Perimeter Institute

