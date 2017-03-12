"The Europa Clipper"--NASA's Upcoming 'Search-for-Life' Mission to Jupiter's Ocean Moon (WATCH Today's "Galaxy" Stream)
March 12, 2017
NASA's upcoming mission to investigate the habitability of Jupiter's icy moon Europa defy's Arthur C. Clark's admonition: "Attempt no landing there!" The bold venture now has a formal name: Europa Clipper, which harkens back to the clipper ships that sailed across the oceans of Earth in the 19th century. Clipper ships were streamlined, three-masted sailing vessels renowned for their grace and swiftness. These ships rapidly shuttled tea and other goods back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean and around the globe.
Europa has long been a high priority for exploration because it holds a salty liquid water ocean beneath its icy crust. The ultimate aim of Europa Clipper is to determine if Europa is habitable, possessing all three of the ingredients necessary for life: liquid water, chemical ingredients, and energy sources sufficient to enable biology.
"During each orbit, the spacecraft spends only a short time within the challenging radiation environment near Europa. It speeds past, gathers a huge amount of science data, then sails on out of there," said Robert Pappalardo, Europa Clipper project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
Previously, when the mission was still in the conceptual phase, it was sometimes informally called Europa Clipper, but NASA has now adopted that name as the formal title for the mission.
The mission is being planned for launch in the 2020s, arriving in the Jupiter system after a journey of several years.
You only have 1 goal. Confirm if there is or has been any life on Europa.
We don't want you to go to setup future missions, we don't want you to tell us if it Might be capable to support life, we don't want you to tell us the chemistry has organics that look like life, or could have supported life in the past... Just fly into the plumes and see if there is any life in there!
How do you go to Mars so many times and with so many tools and you can't drill in the ice and you can't drill in the dirt and you can't confirm if life was ever on Mars????????????????????????????
Posted by: GatorALLin | March 12, 2017 at 09:46 AM