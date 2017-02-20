Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"SMASH" --An Amazing New Theory of the History of the Universe (From Big Bang to the Present Day)

WATCH NASA News Conference Wednesday --"Will Announce Major Discovery Beyond Our Solar System"

February 20, 2017

 

NASA-exoplanets-514399


WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2017 NASA will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 22, to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. The public may ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.

The briefing participants are:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

Michael Gillon, astronomer at the University of Liege in Belgium

Sean Carey, manager of NASA's Spitzer Science Center at Caltech/IPAC, Pasadena, California

Nikole Lewis, astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore

Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

A Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about exoplanets will be held following the briefing at 3 p.m. with scientists available to answer questions in English and Spanish.

WATCH LIVE STREAMED NASA TV HERE


The Daily Galaxy via http://exoplanets.nasa.gov

 


Posted on February 20, 2017 at 01:31 PM | | Comments (0)

| | |

