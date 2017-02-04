Today's Moment of Zen --The Proxima Mission Aboard the ISS (VIDEO)

On 17 November 2016 ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and Roscosmos commander Oleg Novitsky blasted into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft safely heading towards the International Space Station for docking. French musician Yuksek’s ‘Live Alone’ video has just launched this morning on the European Space Agency website and features previously unseen footage from Pesquet’s current Proxima space mission.

Nothing can prepare astronauts fully for weightlessness, but trainers on Earth do their best with underwater sessions, 20 second zero-g sessions on aircraft flights and virtual-reality sessions.

The first two weeks for Thomas will be spent getting used to living and working in microgravity. During this time, his body will adapt to living without the effects of gravity. His spine will grow longer, fluids in his body will shift towards his head and his bones will weaken.

In addition, Thomas needs to readjust his concept of space. Without weight, there is no traditional sense of up or down, left or right – it all depends on how you float. To make matters worse, any equipment, tools or food that is not fixed will float away.

Thomas has a full schedule of science and experiments planned for his six-month mission. In his first week on the Station he will start work on the Aquamembrane experiment that promises to simplify testing for water contamination, on Earth and in space.

He will also place samples around the Columbus laboratory for the Matiss experiment that is investigating antibacterial properties of materials in space to see if future spacecraft could be made easier to clean.

Also during his first week in space, Thomas will place monitors to chart what space radiation reaches the International Space Station and his body.

The Daily Galaxy via ESA