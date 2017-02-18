Home Archives Profile Subscribe
This Week's Top NASA & Space News --From ET Signals Hint at Another Universe to Hubble's Heroic Future

February 18, 2017

 

NASA-exoplanets-514399

 


ET Signals from the Milky Way --"We've Missed Signals We Were Totally Unaware Of" (VIDEO)

"Alien Life on Earth" --NASA Announces Discovery of Bizarre 50,000 Year-Old Life Trapped in Crystals in a Cave System--"Both a Fairyland and Hell" (VIDEO)

"Zealandia" --Evidence Emerges for an Eighth "Lost Continent" We Didn't Know Existed 

NASA: Organic Molecules Discovered on Dwarf Planet Ceres --"The First Clear Detection" (VIDEO)

"The Pale Orange Dot" --NASA Looks at Early Earth as an Alien Planet

Colossal Galaxy in Center of Phoenix Cluster Creating 1,000 New Stars a Year --Fed By Its Supermassive Black Hole (VIDEO Tour)

Great Space Observatories of the Future --PBS Space Time Video

Mysteries of Earth's Magnetic Field Revealed in Ancient Judean Jars --"Fluctuated Violently in Past Without Ending Life on Our Planet"

 

"Hubble's Heroic Future" --Trump White House Mulls Sending a Manned Spacecraft to Upgrade the Space Telescope (VIDEO)

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Observes a Comet 100,000-Times Larger Than Halley’s

LIGO's Gravitational Waves May Point to a Universe Beyond

NASA: "How Will We Recognize Alien Life in the Universe?"

NASA Reveals 1st Robotic Mission to Europa --Will Defy Arthur C. Clark's Warning: "Attempt No Landing There"

NASA Kepler Mission Astronomer Warns: "Extraterrestrial Contact Could End Life on Earth" (VIDEO)

 

