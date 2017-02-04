This Week's Top NASA & Space News --Discovery of a "Lost Continent" to Sun's Hidden Flares
February 04, 2017
"Hidden Monster" Detected at Edge of an Ancient Supernova --"100 Million to One Billion Black Holes in Milky Way" (VIDEO)
NASA: "The Death of a Planet" --Venus Had an Ocean and Habitable Surface Temperatures for Two Billion Years (VIDEO)
NASA: Earth's Last Full Magnetic-Pole Reversal Occurred 780,000 Years Ago --"We Are Over Due" (VIDEO)
Existence of 'Lost Continent' Under Indian Ocean Confirmed --"Remnant of the Primeval SuperContinent Gondwana"
"The Great Repeller"--Previously Unknown Region Void of Galaxies is Pushing the Milky Way at Hyperspeed (VIDEO)
NASA: Hidden Flares on Far Side of the Sun Blasting Gamma Rays to Earth Near Speed of Light
Comments