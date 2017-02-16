StarTalk Radio --Astronomer and "Cosmos" Host Neil deGrasse Tyson Turns a Scientific Eye on UFOs (LISTEN)

“Keep Looking Up” has an investigative meaning this episode as Neil deGrasse Tyson and Eugene Mirman turn a scientific eye towards Unidentified Flying Objects. Discover what objects and occurrences are most mistaken as UFOs. Find out why Neil wouldn’t want to meet an alien who had crash-landed. Eugene offers aliens advice on how to camouflage their ships in order to blend in on Earth. SETI Senior Astronomer Seth Shostak calls in to put science behind the numerous claims of alien visitation.

UFO investigator James McGaha shines a spotlight on Area 51, why humans are attracted to UFO theories, and how learning to be a “trained observer” can help diminish UFO sightings.

You’ll hear Neil speculate on what we might learn from UFOs if we ever found one, like alien technology, new materials made from undiscovered elements, and how they keep their antimatter from annihilating their matter if they use antimatter drives.

Explore “Project Bluebook” – the U.S. government’s collection of over 12,000 reports of UFO sightings across the country – and the real reason it was created. All this, plus Eugene asks the most important question of all…is Neil just a part of the cover up?

LISTEN HERE