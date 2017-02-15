Space X Founder Elon Musk --"We'll Evolve as a Merger of Biological and Digital Intelligence" (VIDEO)

Human beings are in danger of being eclipsed by artificial intelligence and need to evolve the ability to communicate directly with machines or risk irrelevance, says Elon Musk who believes the human mind needs to evolve to be able to access information quickly and tap into artificial intelligence. “Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence," Musk told an audience at the World Government Summit in Dubai, where he also launched Tesla in the United Arab Emirates. "It's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output."

Musk argued that as artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, it will lead to mass unemployment. “There will be fewer and fewer jobs that a robot can’t do better,” he said at the World Government Summit. If humans want to continue to add value to the economy, they must augment their capabilities through this “merger." If we fail to do this, we’ll risk becoming “house cats” to artificial intelligence.

"It seems plausible that with technology we can, in the fairly near future," says scifi legend Vernor Vinge, "create (or become) creatures who surpass humans in every intellectual and creative dimension. Events beyond such an event -- such a singularity -- are as unimaginable to us as opera is to a flatworm."

"The Singularity" is seen by some as the end point of our current culture, when the ever-accelerating evolution of technology finally overtakes us and changes everything. It's been represented as everything from the end of all life to the beginning of a utopian age, which you might recognize as the endgames of most other religious beliefs.

Musk has expresses his concern about artificial intelligence in conversation with technology reporters Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg at Code Conference 2016 in the video below.

While the definitions of the Singularity are as varied as people's fantasies of the future, with a very obvious reason, most agree that artificial intelligence will be the turning point. Once an AI is even the tiniest bit smarter than us, it'll be able to learn faster and we'll simply never be able to keep up. This will render us utterly obsolete in evolutionary terms, or at least in evolutionary terms

There's no question that technology is progressing at an ever-accelerating rate - we've generated more world-changing breakthroughs in the last fifty years than the entirety of previous human history combined. The issue is the zealous fervor with which some see the Singularity as the end of all previous civilization, a "get out of all previous problems" card.

Musk’s use of “bandwidth,” though, is most intriguing because you can apply it to future human brain-machine user experiences. Musk explained that machines communicate in “a trillion bits per second” and humans, who mainly communicate by typing on a smartphone, are limited to just 10 bits per second. “Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem," he said.

As an example, he observed that human drivers are increasingly at risk of being replaced by autonomous cars. Self-driving vehicles are great for safety, he said. "But there are many people whose jobs are to drive. In fact I think it might be the single largest employer of people ... Driving in various forms. So we need to figure out new roles for what do those people do, but it will be very disruptive and very quick.”

The Daily Galaxy via CNBC and The Guardian