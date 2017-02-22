NASA LIVE HEADLINE: Announces Discovery of New TRAPPIST-1 Red-Dwarf Solar System With 7 Earth-Sized Planets --"Best Chance Yet of Alien Life"

NASA has just announced discover new solar system with ‘best chance yet of alien life’ .Life may have evolved on at least three planets in a newly discovered solar system just 39 light years from Earth, NASA has announced.​ Astronomers have detected no less than seven Earth-sized worlds orbiting a cool dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1. The six inner planets lie in a temperate zone where surface temperatures range from zero to 100C. Of these, at least three are thought to be capable of having oceans, increasing the likelihood of life. No other known star system contains such a large number of Earth-sized and probably rocky planets.