Hawking's Aliens --"I Am More Convinced Than Ever That We are Not Alone" (WATCH/LISTEN)
February 24, 2017
"As I grow older I am more convinced than ever that we are not alone. After a lifetime of wondering, I am helping to lead a new global effort to find out," Stephen Hawking said in a video. "The Breakthrough Listen project will scan the nearest million stars for signs of life, but I know just the place to start looking. One day we might receive a signal from a planet like Gliese 832c, but we should be wary of answering back," Hawking added.
As our planet's technology continues to evolve, scientists like Stephen Hawking become more aware of the possibility that aliens might lurk in the darkness studying our behavior from afar. In this radio interview, the SETI Institute's chief astronomer, Seth Shostak discusses the planet's current and future efforts to discover advanced extraterrestrial life.
Concurrently, the Breakthrough Message project seeks to design a form of a digital message that humans could send to aliens. However, there are several strict regulations when it comes to contacting extraterrestrial species: “Not to transmit any message until there has been a global debate on the risks and rewards."
LISTEN to "Hawking's Aliens" HERE
I eagerly look forward to scientific confirmation of life and intelligent life elsewhere, as I believe it is the next Copernican Revolution, in terms of further displacing us from the center of our universe.
It can and should be a humbling realization, one that could motivate and unite us to make much needed scientific and social progress, if not eventually to achieve a greater sense of unity and responsibility when faced with the prospect of a potentially far more advanced species.
It is my hope humanity can and will continue to find its way forward, into the future, by way of peace, discovery, and wisdom gained from history and experience, so we and those who follow can move toward a more shared and complete understanding and appreciation of the amazing universe we inhabit.
There is simply so much out there. Let us explore, and share positively in the wonder and the excitement and the knowledge. Let us advance peacefully, fearlessly, with purpose, toward such promise.
Posted by: Eagerly Looking Forward | February 24, 2017 at 05:57 PM