"GENIUS" --WATCH Sneek Preview of New National Geographic Series on Albert Einstein

February 13, 2017

 

Here's a sneak peek at Academy Award-winning actor Geoffrey Rush and newcomer Johnny Flynn as Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein, in National Geographic's global event series GENIUS, coming in April. From Executive Producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the premiere season of National Geographic's first scripted anthology series, GENIUS, will focus on Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein.

 

 


Based on Walter Isaacson’s critically acclaimed and best-selling book, Einstein: His Life and Universe, and adapted by writer Noah Pink, GENIUS follows the brilliant scientist through the ups and downs of his life, from failing to get his doctorate to developing the general theory of relativity. The first episode is directed by Ron Howard, the legendary director’s first time directing scripted television. Through ten episodes, GENIUS charts how an imaginative, rebellious patent clerk, who couldn’t get a teaching job or a doctorate, unlocked the mysteries of the atom and the universe.

