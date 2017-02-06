BBC's "Planet Earth 11" Via Snapchat February 17th (VIEW VIDEO)

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
February 06, 2017

 

 

Planet-earth-ii-trailer

 

 


Snap and the BBC are bringing six exclusive episodes of Planet Earth II to Snapchat, including Islands, Mountains, Jungles, Deserts, Grasslands, and Cities — and exclusive footage not seen on TV. The short run of mobile episodes will debut on February 17th, one day before the full series runs on BBC America. (Planet Earth II aired on BBC in late 2016.) 

Two of the big draws of Planet Earth II will be missing on Snapchat. The episodes won’t feature Sir David Attenborough (actress Sophie Okonedo is the narrator instead), and they obviously won’t be available in 4K. But Snap says they will feature binaural, or 3D, audio.

 

 

 

 

 

The Snapchat episodes of Planet Earth II will be released weekly and will run about 4–6 minutes each. They’ll appear in the Discover section of the app alongside the daily content created by publishers like BuzzFeed, NBC, and The Daily Mail. Users can subscribe to the Planet Earth II Snapchat episodes using the app’s QR-style Snap codes. Snap codes will also be how users access episodes once they’ve aired and been removed from Discover.

