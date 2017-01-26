Twitter@RogueNASA Goes Into White-House Orbit --"USA Scientists Launching Private Accounts to End-Run Trump Administration"

Twitter is fast proving to be a two-edged social-media sword. Employees from NASA and more than a dozen other U.S. government agencies, according to Reuters, have established a network of unofficial "rogue" Twitter feeds to defy what they see as attempts by the Trump administration to bury federal climate change research and other science. Because the Twitter feeds were set up and posted to anonymously as private accounts, they are beyond the control of the government.

The @RogueNASA account displayed an introductory disclaimer describing it as "The unofficial 'Resistance' team of NASA. Not an official NASA account." It directed readers to follow its feed "for science and climate news and facts. REAL NEWS, REAL FACTS."

Scientists at NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other bureaus have launched personal Twitter accounts — borrowing names and logos of their agencies — to protest restrictions they view as censorship and provide unfettered platforms for information the new administration has curtailed.

"Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS," one anonymous National Park Service employee posted on the newly opened Twitter account @AltNatParkService. "You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time!"

The swift proliferation of such tweets by government rank-and-file followed internal directives several agencies involved in environmental issues have received since Trump's inauguration requiring them to curb their dissemination of information to the public.

Last week, Interior Department staff were told to stop posting on Twitter after an employee retweeted posts about relatively low attendance at Trump's swearing-in, and about how material on climate change and civil rights had disappeared from the official White House website.

The resistance movement gained steam on Tuesday when a series of climate-change-related tweets were posted to the official Twitter account of Badlands National Park in South Dakota, administered under the Interior Department, but were soon deleted.

A Park Service official later said those tweets came from a former employee no longer authorized to use the official account and that the agency was being encouraged to use Twitter to post only public-safety and park information and to avoid national policy issues.

Within hours, unofficial "resistance" or "rogue" Twitter accounts began sprouting up, emblazoned with the government logos of the agencies where they worked. The list grew to at least 14 such sites by Wednesday afternoon.

@ungaggedEPA invited followers to visit its feeds of "ungagged news, links, tips and conversation that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is unable to tell you," adding that it was "Not directly affiliated with @EPA."

