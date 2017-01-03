Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA Proposes "Mars Ice Dome" for Future Manned Missions
NASA's Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Resigns - "Predicts Proof of Alien Life in 20 Years" (VIEW VIDEO)

ESO's Discovery of Our Closest Habitable Planet Proxima b (VIEW VIDEO)

January 03, 2017



6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b8d2263e8f970c-800wi

"The planet could be an 'ocean planet'with an ocean covering its entire surface, and similar to some icy moons around Jupiter or Saturn," according to the international team at the Marseille Astrophysics Laboratory (CNRS / Aix-Marseille Université).

Proxima b, the Earth-sized, rocky exoplanet of our nearest star, may in fact be covered in 200-kilometer deep oceans of liquid water that could contain life. Proxima b gained international attention this past August when years of research into the planet showed it may have the right conditions to support life. In a study to be published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the team determined that the dimensions and properties of the surface of Proxima b “actually favor its habitability.”

 

 

 

Proxima b was discovered this August orbiting the star Proxima Centauri, 4.2 light years away from Earth. The planet is around 1.3 times the size of Earth, but orbits at a distance of 4.6 million miles from its sun, a tenth of the distance that our own Solar System’s Mercury orbits at from our Sun. The exoplanet's star is about 12 percent the mass of our own Sun, and much dimmer. Hence, the habitable zone is shifted towards the star, meaning Proxima b could be nestled right where liquid water—and life—could propagate.


"In both cases, a thin, gassy atmosphere could surround the planet, like on Earth, rendering Proxima b potentially habitable," the scientists concluded.

Scientists suggested that the planet would be too hot for liquid water, as its distance from Proxima Centauri would leave its oceans “tidally locked” and facing the star—left to heat up to uninhabitable temperatures or even boil off. But the researchers at CNRS have rebutted that idea, for now.

"Contrary to what one might expect, such proximity does not necessarily mean that Proxima b's surface is too hot for water to exist in liquid form,” said the research team in a statement.

The Daily Galaxy via ESO, insu.cnrs.fr, and motherboard.com

Related articles
"Close Encounter!" --The Rogue Star That Passed Through Our Solar System
NASA Exoplanet Discoveries --"Mimic Alien Planets in Star Wars" - The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel
Massive Explosions of Exiled Stars in Intergalactic Space --"Far from Their Home Galaxies"

Posted on January 03, 2017 at 06:33 AM | | Comments (2)

| | |

Comments

Actually we know almost nothing about this so-called habitable planet. Recall that Venus was considered in the 50's as harboring a tropical rain forest climate until it was finally possible to measure its ground temperature, around 480°C. The temperature of fusion of lead. Very hospitable indeed.

Posted by: d'Hendecourt | January 03, 2017 at 06:57 AM

"The planet could be an 'ocean planet'with an ocean covering its entire surface, and similar to some icy moons around Jupiter or Saturn,"

Proxima b, the Earth-sized, rocky exoplanet of our nearest star, may in fact be covered in 200-kilometer deep oceans of liquid water that could contain life.

or, it may in fact, not be 200 km deep.... How can anyone know without going there? Sometimes, these conjectures are really really pathetically stupid...

Posted by: ta202 | January 03, 2017 at 08:40 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)