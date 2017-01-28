Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"The Biggest Mystery in Astrophysics Today" --Flashes from an Unknown Source Far Beyond the Milky Way (Today's "Galaxy" Stream)
ESA's "Moon Temple" -- Artist in Residence Designs Spiritual Center on Peaks of Eternal Light for Future Lunar Base (VIDEO)

This Week's Top NASA & Space News --"From Destination Mars to the New Quantum Cosmos"

January 28, 2017

 

"Destination Mars" --Elon Musk and Trump Partnership May Signal NASA Shift: "Human's a Multi-Planet Species" (VIDEO)

New Quantum View of the Cosmos --"Space Does Not Have an Independent Existence"

Future of Legendary Arecibo Observatory Dims --Threatened By China's Next-Generation FAST Radio Telescope (VIDEO)

Twitter@RogueNASA Goes Into White-House Orbit --"USA Scientists Launching Private Accounts to End-Run Trump Administration"

Hubble Space Telescope Reveals New Estimate of Speed of Expansion of the Universe --"Hints at a New Physics"

Carl Sagan's "Demon Haunted World" -- Foresees State of USA Today Back in 1995 (VIDEO)

Future of Legendary Arecibo Observatory Dims --Threatened By China's Next-Generation FAST Radio Telescope and Chile's ALMA Observatory (VIDEO)

The Chelíabinsk Effect --"Explosion of 18-Meter Asteroid Over Russia Spurs Deflection Research" (VIDEO)

The Purple Pulsar --"Strangest Object in the Milky Way?"

