This Week's Top NASA & Space News --"From Destination Mars to the New Quantum Cosmos"
January 28, 2017
"Destination Mars" --Elon Musk and Trump Partnership May Signal NASA Shift: "Human's a Multi-Planet Species" (VIDEO)
New Quantum View of the Cosmos --"Space Does Not Have an Independent Existence"
Twitter@RogueNASA Goes Into White-House Orbit --"USA Scientists Launching Private Accounts to End-Run Trump Administration"
Hubble Space Telescope Reveals New Estimate of Speed of Expansion of the Universe --"Hints at a New Physics"
Carl Sagan's "Demon Haunted World" -- Foresees State of USA Today Back in 1995 (VIDEO)
Future of Legendary Arecibo Observatory Dims --Threatened By China's Next-Generation FAST Radio Telescope and Chile's ALMA Observatory (VIDEO)
The Chelíabinsk Effect --"Explosion of 18-Meter Asteroid Over Russia Spurs Deflection Research" (VIDEO)
