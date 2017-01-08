This Week's Top NASA & Space News (Weekend Feature)
NASA's Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Resigns - "Predicts Proof of Alien Life in 20 Years" (VIEW VIDEO)
China's Astronomers to Lead Search for ET Life With World's Largest Radio Telescope --"Some Warn ET Civilizations Hidden Hunters" (2016 Most Popular)
Life on Venus --US and Russian Scientists: "Are Dark Steaks In Its Thick Clouds from Microbial Life?" (VIEW VIDEO)
'The Conscious Universe' --"The Universe Exists Because We Are Here" (VIEW VIDEO)
Today's "Galaxy" Stream --"The World-Changing Discovery of Gravitational Waves" (VIEW VIDEO)
NASA’S New Psyche & Lucy Missions to Probe Primordial Fossils of the Solar System (AUDIO/VIDEO)
(WATCH) NASA's 2016 Rewind Video--"Observations, Discoveries and Milestones"
"Exploring a New Type of World" --NASA's Psyche Mission to a Primordial Metal Asteroid: The Core of an Extinct Planet (VIEW VIDEOS)
