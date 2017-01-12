"Physics is a Message from the Future" --It Tells Us Who We Are (Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

The world-renowned physicist and cosmologist, Neil Turok takes a visionary look at the way the human mind can shape the future. Every technology we rely on today was created by the human mind, seeking to understand the universe around us. In these fascinating videos, based on his book, The Universe Within, Turok, who was Chair of Mathematical Physics at the University of Cambridge before assuming his current position as Director of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, argues that we are on the cusp of another major transformation: the coming quantum revolution that will supplant our current, dissatisfying digital age.

In the Astonishing Simplicity of Everything he talks about the remarkably simplicity that underlies the universe. Turok discusses how this simplicity at the largest and tiniest scales of the universe is pointing toward new avenues of physics research and could lead to revolutionary advances in technology.







Facing this brave new world, Turok calls for creatively re-inventing the way advanced knowledge is developed and shared, and opening access to the vast, untapped pools of intellectual talent in the developing world. Scientific research, training, and outreach are vital to our future economy, as well as powerful forces for peaceful global progress.

