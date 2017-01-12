Home Archives Profile Subscribe
“Life on Earth May Have Started Almost Instantaneously" --Compelling Evidence Discovered (Video)

"Physics is a Message from the Future" --It Tells Us Who We Are (Today's "Galaxy" Stream)

January 12, 2017

 

Cropped-cropped-universe_within_031

 

The world-renowned physicist and cosmologist, Neil Turok takes a visionary look at the way the human mind can shape the future. Every technology we rely on today was created by the human mind, seeking to understand the universe around us. In these fascinating videos,  based on his book, The Universe Within, Turok, who was Chair of Mathematical Physics at the University of Cambridge before assuming his current position as Director of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, argues that we are on the cusp of another major transformation: the coming quantum revolution that will supplant our current, dissatisfying digital age.

In the Astonishing Simplicity of Everything he talks about the remarkably simplicity that underlies the universe. Turok discusses how this simplicity at the largest and tiniest scales of the universe is pointing toward new avenues of physics research and could lead to revolutionary advances in technology.

 

 



Facing this brave new world, Turok calls for creatively re-inventing the way advanced knowledge is developed and shared, and opening access to the vast, untapped pools of intellectual talent in the developing world. Scientific research, training, and outreach are vital to our future economy, as well as powerful forces for peaceful global progress.

The Daily Galaxy via The Daily Galaxy via Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics and goodreads.com

Image credit: With thanks to stephaniedunn

Related articles
"The Big Bang was a Mirage from a Collapsing Higher-Dimensional Star"
"Opens the Unknown Dark Side of the Cosmos" --LIGO's Detection of Gravitational Waves the Science Discovery of 2016 (VIEW) - The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel
"The Invisible Universe" --Astronomers Creating Movies of Galactic Black Holes (VIDEO) - The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel
"Our World Could be Captured by a Black Hole --And We Wouldn't Even Notice"
Rocky Planet with a 3-Day Orbit --"Only 21 Light-Years Away"
NASA's Virtual Planetary Laboratory --A New "Systems" Approach to the Search for Alien Life

Posted on January 12, 2017 at 09:02 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)