News Alert: Today's Top NASA & Space Headlines

January 03, 2017

 

Eso50_obs_compo

 


Today's "Galaxy" Stream --"The World-Changing Discovery of Gravitational Waves" (VIEW VIDEO)

NASA --2017 "The Year of the Great American Total Eclipse" (VIEW VIDEO)

NASA Proposes "Mars Ice Dome" for Future Manned Missions

"The Conscious Universe" -- A Radical Not-So-New Theory: "The Universe Exists Because We Are Here" (VIEW VIDEO)

"The Glowing Nebula" --First 1900 Photo of the Andromeda Galaxy (VIEW VIDEO)

NASA's Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Resigns - "Predicts Proof of Alien Life in 20 Years" (VIEW VIDEO)

ESO's Discovery of Our Closest Habitable Planet Proxima b (VIEW VIDEO)

