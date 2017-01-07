Home Archives Profile Subscribe
'The Planetary Spitball Machine' --Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole Spews Out Millions of Star Fragments --"Large as Jupiter and Neptune"
China Probing Spacetime in Tibet's Himalayas --Constructing What Could Become the World's Top Gravitational-Wave-Telescope Complex

Weekend News Alert --This Week's Top NASA & Space Headlines (VIDEOS)

January 07, 2017

 

NASA's Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Resigns - "Predicts Proof of Alien Life in 20 Years" (VIEW VIDEO)

China's Astronomers to Lead Search for ET Life With World's Largest Radio Telescope --"Some Warn ET Civilizations Hidden Hunters" (2016 Most Popular)

Life on Venus --US and Russian Scientists: "Are Dark Steaks In Its Thick Clouds from Microbial Life?" (VIEW VIDEO)

'The Conscious Universe' --"The Universe Exists Because We Are Here" (VIEW VIDEO)

Today's "Galaxy" Stream --"The World-Changing Discovery of Gravitational Waves" (VIEW VIDEO)

NASA’S New Psyche & Lucy Missions to Probe Primordial Fossils of the Solar System (AUDIO/VIDEO)

(WATCH) NASA's 2016 Rewind Video--"Observations, Discoveries and Milestones"

"Exploring a New Type of World" --NASA's Psyche Mission to a Primordial Metal Asteroid: The Core of an Extinct Planet (VIEW VIDEOS)

Having visited the moon about 50years ago I think we humans have been too slow to discover alien life,Are there any signs of extra terrestrials?

Posted by: Mungai kamau | January 07, 2017 at 11:38 AM

