The Milky Way's Destiny? --"Dark Matter Clouds are Killing Galaxies Throughout the Cosmos" (VIDEO)
January 17, 2017
Through the cosmos, galaxies are dying off, and the question astronomers want answered is, "what's killing them?" New research by a global team of researchers, based at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), has revealed that a study of 11,000 galaxies shows their gas —the lifeblood for star formation— is being violently stripped away on a widespread scale throughout the local Universe.
The image above is The Aquarius Project simulation of a Milky Way-size dark matter halo. (Volker Springel, Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics).
High resolution cosmological N-body simulation, Cosmogrid, shown below lets you follow the formation and evolution of a lot of Milky Way like dark matter halos. This movie focuses on the largest dark matter halos at z=0 (current Univese). This simulation was partially carried on Cray XT4 at Center for Computational Astrophysics, CfCA, of National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. (Tomoaki Ishiyama, University of Tsukuba)
Brown said the other main process by which galaxies run out of gas and die is known as strangulation.
"Strangulation occurs when the gas is consumed to make stars faster than it's being replenished, so the galaxy starves to death. It's a slow-acting process. On the contrary, what ram-pressure stripping does is bop the galaxy on the head and remove its gas very quickly—of the order of tens of millions of years—and astronomically speaking that's very fast."
An artist's impression above shows the increasing effect of ram-pressure stripping in removing gas from galaxies, sending them to an early death. Credit: ICRAR, NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
"You can think of it like a giant cosmic broom that comes through and physically sweeps the gas from the galaxies," Brown said. "Removing the gas from galaxies leaves them unable to form new stars. It dictates the life of the galaxy because the existing stars will cool off and grow old. f you remove the fuel for star formation then you effectively kill the galaxy and turn it into a dead object."
"Most galaxies in the Universe live in these groups of between two and a hundred galaxies," he added.
"We've found this removal of gas by stripping is potentially the dominant way galaxies are quenched by their surrounds, meaning their gas is removed and star formation shuts down."
The study, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, used an innovative technique combining the largest optical galaxy survey ever completed—the Sloan Digital Sky Survey—with the largest set of radio observations for atomic gas in galaxies —the Arecibo Legacy Fast ALFA survey.
The Daily Galaxy via International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research
Ordinary matter moves through and displaces the superfluid dark matter.
Superfluid dark matter fills 'empty' space, strongly interacts with and is displaced by ordinary matter.
'The Milky Way's dark matter halo appears to be lopsided'
http://arxiv.org/abs/0903.3802
"the emerging picture of the dark matter halo of the Milky Way is dominantly lopsided in nature."
The Milky Way's halo is not a clump of dark matter traveling along with the Milky Way. The Milky Way's halo is lopsided due to the ordinary matter in the Milky Way moving through and displacing the superfluid dark matter, analogous to a submarine moving through and displacing the water.
What ripples when galaxy clusters collide is what waves in a double slit experiment, the superfluid dark matter which fills 'empty' space.
Superfluid dark matter displaced by ordinary matter relates general relativity and quantum mechanics.
Posted by: mpc755 | January 17, 2017 at 01:41 PM