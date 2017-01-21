Anonymous Hacking Collective Tweets Warning to Trump Administration --"Going to Regret Next Four Years" (A "Galaxy" CyberWorld Alert)

[This is the first of new Daily Galaxy coverage on news of space-based and terrestrial cyber warfare] The hacker and activist collective Anonymous has warned Donald Trump that he is going to “regret” the next four years in response to Trump’s tweet suggesting that outgoing CIA Director John Brennan may have been the leaker of what Trump called “fake news” — the revelation of an unsubstantiated report by a former British spy, Christopher Steele, that claims Russia has compromising information on the president-elect that could be used to blackmail him.

Anonymous tweeted that it will seek out and release damaging information on Trump’s activities and finances linked to Russia. “Information doesn’t vanish, it is all out there,” the group said, promising to reveal details on “financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers.”



"This isn't the 80's any longer," the group warned, "information doesn't vanish, it is all out there. You are going to regret the next 4 years. @realDonaldTrump"

Anonymous threatened disclosures as well during the presidential campaign, saying Trump stands only for “personal greed and power.” At one point alleged members released what was supposed to be a Trump cell phone number and Social Security number.

Russian hackers at the behest of President Vladimir Putin reportedly stole the group’s typical thunder by exposing embarrassing Democratic National Committee emails via Wikileaks, according to a U.S. investigation. Trump and the Republicans were unscathed in the effort to steer the election Trump’s way, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

The Daily Galaxy via aol.com and .dailymail