Anonymous Hacking Collective Tweets Warning to Trump Administration --"Going to Regret Next Four Years" (A "Galaxy" CyberWorld Alert)
January 21, 2017
[This is the first of new Daily Galaxy coverage on news of space-based and terrestrial cyber warfare] The hacker and activist collective Anonymous has warned Donald Trump that he is going to “regret” the next four years in response to Trump’s tweet suggesting that outgoing CIA Director John Brennan may have been the leaker of what Trump called “fake news” — the revelation of an unsubstantiated report by a former British spy, Christopher Steele, that claims Russia has compromising information on the president-elect that could be used to blackmail him.
"This isn't the 80's any longer," the group warned, "information doesn't vanish, it is all out there. You are going to regret the next 4 years. @realDonaldTrump"
Anonymous threatened disclosures as well during the presidential campaign, saying Trump stands only for “personal greed and power.” At one point alleged members released what was supposed to be a Trump cell phone number and Social Security number.
Russian hackers at the behest of President Vladimir Putin reportedly stole the group’s typical thunder by exposing embarrassing Democratic National Committee emails via Wikileaks, according to a U.S. investigation. Trump and the Republicans were unscathed in the effort to steer the election Trump’s way, according to U.S. intelligence officials.
The Daily Galaxy via aol.com and .dailymail
Anonymous has made many past brags that they couldn't realize. They're political show more than anything else. These people, by self definition, are an amorphous collection of essentially teenagers working with hack scripts. Work from there.
From an interview with a claimed Anonymous member:
"Originally, Anonymous was a loosely connected group of similar-minded people from all over the world who networked online, played pranks on websites, traded information and media, and were general internet rabble rousers. Anonymous has no leaders, and anyone can join Anonymous. Members of Anonymous keep their personal information and real names hidden from the public view and from each other, which helps support the decentralized framework of the group."
Historically, their attempts at 'correcting' what they perceive as societal wrongs (as much as a group of unknown members can agree) has devolved into doxing campaigns against anyone who disagrees with any of their very questionable actions. And they have not at all been adverse to ratting each other out.
